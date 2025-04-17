A beloved chain known for its generous bread basket, massive menus and delicious desserts is coming to the western suburbs.

The Cheesecake Factory will open a brand new location at Naperville's up-and-coming Block 59 shopping and restaurant district this summer, according to an alert. The 8,700-square-foot restaurant is set to hire 310 staff members ahead of its June 17 opening, the alert said.

The new addition to Naperville will feature the famous Cheesecake Factory menu, with more than 250 items and over 30 legendary cheesecake flavors.

A handful of other restaurants recently opened at the dining district, including fan-favorite spots like Shake Shack and Lazy Dog. Other restaurants set to open in 2025 in addition to the Cheesecake Factory are Stan's Donuts, Velvet Taco, Fresh Fin and Crisp & Green, according to a release.

In early 2026, Ruth's Chris Steak House is set to open at the strip, the release added.

The new openings come as the redevelopment at Block 59 -- Naperville's former Heritage Square -- continues. Renderings for the new district show a bustling dining and entertainment area with outdoor walking paths, grassy areas and more.

"We really want to be the center of the community," Rich Dippolito, Vice President of Redevelopment for the project said in the release. "We want people to come and enjoy it, and for it to be space for the whole city of Naperville to enjoy,"

Several other suburban shopping and dining areas have seen big updates and changes, including Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie, Golf Mill in Niles and the new "APEX" district in Aurora.

The Cheesecake Factory currently operates six locations in Illinois, including at the John Hancock Center in Chicago, Oakbrook Center, Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Lincolnshire Commons Orland Park Square and Old Orchard Mall.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

In December of 2023, the restaurant's iconic Grand Lux Café on Michigan Avenue in Chicago closed its doors permanently after more than 20 years.