The Chainsmokers, Alesso to Headline Chicago's 2022 Pride in The Park

Pride in The Park, an outdoor music festival and immersive pride experience in Grant Park, has announced it's lineup for the 2022 event.

According to a press release, Pride in The Park Chicago debuted in 2019 and is a one-of-a-kind LGBTQ+ Pride celebration.

This year's event takes place June 25-26, with headliners The Chainsmokers, Alesso, and a special guest soon to be announced.

The lineup also includes singer/songwriter Daya, rapper and television personality Saucy Santana, DJ and producer J. Worra, YouTube sensation Rebecca Black, as well as performances by RuPaul's Drag Race Winners Shea Couleé, Monet x Change and Priyanka.

Here's the full lineup for Saturday:

  • The Chainsmokers
  • Rebecca Black
  • Spencer Brown
  • Monet X Change
  • Priyanka
  • Joel Correy
  • Spencer Brown
  • Circut Mom
  • CSP
  • Aaron Aanenson
  • Alexandrea Diamond
  • Avi Sic
  • Sasha Love
  • Kenya Black Dupree
  • Dusty Bahls

Here's the full lineup for Sunday:

  • Alesso
  • Daya
  • Saucy Santana
  • J. Worra
  • Shea Couleé
  • Moore Kismet
  • MZ Worthy
  • Mimi Marks
  • Khole Couleé
  • Kenzi Couleé
  • Bambi Banks Couleé
  • Lúc Ami
  • Janky
  • Juicy Love Dion
  • Pepper
  • Travis Fiero

"As much as we celebrate Pride today as a party, it has never been more important to remember that Pride is a protest, and the queer community is continuously fending off anti-gay legislation and sentiments. From anti-trans legislation to "Don't Say Gay" laws impacting our youth that while we dance we must also fight for one another," said Dusty Carpenter, Pride in the Park Lead Organizer.

Pride in The Park takes place a week after Chicago Pride Fest, which is scheduled for June 18-19.

Pride in The Park takes place June 25 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., and June 26 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Butler Field at Grant Park in downtown Chicago, at 100 S. Lakeshore Drive. Tickets start at $100. More information can be found here.

