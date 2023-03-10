The Capital Grille Opens New Location at Westfield Old Orchard Mall

The Capital Grille, a fine dining restaurant known for its dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood and world-class wines, officially opened Friday at Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie.

The restaurant is operated by Managing Partner Thomas Dierking, who was previously the managing partner at the Capital Grille in Lombard and Executive Chef Partner Nick Santangelo, a Chicago native who has 22 years of experience in the restaurant industry, according to a spokesperson for The Capital Grille's parent company.

Spanning more than 9,000 square feet, the location includes a lounge, a separate floor for additional private dining and private space for events. The dining room is open for dinner 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m. on Sunday and 4 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

While reservations are recommended, they aren't required.

The Capital Grille also has locations in Lombard, Rosemont, Schaumburg and Streeterville.