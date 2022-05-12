Buckingham Fountain

The Buckingham Fountain Will Switch on for the Summer This Weekend

Grant Park's fountain is set to surge again with a flip of a switch

By Enji Erdenekhuyag

The Buckingham Fountain is getting its flow back Saturday.

Grant Park’s iconic landmark will wake from its seasonal slumber for its eighth annual "Switch on Summer" bash in partnership with ComEd.

Onsite festivities will pan out at the event for the first time in two years, with family-friendly activities, entertainment, local food vendors and giveaways lined up to take place from noon to 3 p.m.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A sweepstakes winner is set to join ComEd CEO Gil Quiniones and Parks Supt. Rosa Escareno, among others, in bringing the fountain back to life for the summer.

The fountain will turn on just weeks before its 95th anniversary. According to the Chicago Park District, the landmark first flowed May 26, 1927.

ComEd will livestream the fountain ceremony here when the time comes.

This article tagged under:

Buckingham FountainGrant ParkComEdswitch on summer
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us