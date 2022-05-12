The Buckingham Fountain Will Switch on for the Summer This Weekend

The Buckingham Fountain is getting its flow back Saturday.

Grant Park’s iconic landmark will wake from its seasonal slumber for its eighth annual "Switch on Summer" bash in partnership with ComEd.

Onsite festivities will pan out at the event for the first time in two years, with family-friendly activities, entertainment, local food vendors and giveaways lined up to take place from noon to 3 p.m.

Come kick off summer with #SwitchOnSummer powered by @ComEd! @Skilling will host as @BuckinghamFntn springs to life. We'll celebrate with food, fun, and games on Sat, May 14 from 12-3PM. Visit https://t.co/C6z7e2uKfa for more info. pic.twitter.com/1qcKnHt74R — Chicago ParkDistrict (@ChicagoParks) May 7, 2022

A sweepstakes winner is set to join ComEd CEO Gil Quiniones and Parks Supt. Rosa Escareno, among others, in bringing the fountain back to life for the summer.

The fountain will turn on just weeks before its 95th anniversary. According to the Chicago Park District, the landmark first flowed May 26, 1927.

ComEd will livestream the fountain ceremony here when the time comes.