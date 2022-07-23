The Best Winery in Illinois Is About a 90-Minute Drive Outside Chicago, According to Yelp List

Searching for the best wine in Illinois? You only have to travel about an hour and a half outside Chicago, according to a list from Yelp.

Prairie State Winery was named the best in Illinois in a list released this month from Yelp, which reveals the top wineries in each state across the U.S.

The Genoa spot, which received 4.5 stars on the business review website, was established in 1998 when it was one of just 16 wineries in Illinois, according to their website. Now, the state has over 100.

Located at 222 W. Main St., Prairie State Winery is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., and Sunday from noon-5 p.m.

These were the other top wineries in the Midwest:

Wide River Winery in Clinton, Iowa

Oliver Winery in Bloomington, Indiana

Petoskey Farms Vineyard & Winery in Petoskey, Michigan

The Skeleton Root in Cincinnati, Ohio

Von Stiehl Winery in Algoma, Wisconsin

For the full list, click here.

Yelp looked at businesses in the "wineries" category on the website, then ranked the spots using various factors, such as total volume and ratings of reviews.