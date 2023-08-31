The best in beach volleyball head to Chicago for the AVP Gold Series

The best beach volleyball players in the world are headed to Chicago's lakeshore this weekend for the AVP Gold Series: Chicago Open.

Among those competing in Chicago this weekend are Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes, who are part of the top Canadian team in the running for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

While south of the border, Chicago's proximity to a Great Lake and majestic skyline made one of the competitors feel right at home.

"I love Chicago because it reminds me so much of Toronto. There's like a little parallel here with the beach and the lake and the beautiful city skyline," Humana-Paredes told NBC Chicago.

Though it's difficult to not get lost in the cuisine and beauty of Chicago, both athletes understand it's all business at Oak Street Beach this weekend.

"This is always a big-ticket tournament and it's free to come. So you're going to see high level volleyball, world-class stuff," Humana-Paredes said.

The Gold Series Chicago Open wraps up nine recent tournaments that took place across the world, but competing in Chicago simply hits different.

"It's one of my favorite cities on the tour. I just like to visit, I'm also very comfortable here," Wilkerson said.

Those who want to check out the competition can head down to Oak Street Beach Friday through Sunday.