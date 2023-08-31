beach volleyball

The best in beach volleyball head to Chicago for the AVP Gold Series

By Natalie Martinez and NBC Chicago Staff

Kelly Claes #1 of Team United States attempts to block the hit by Heather Bansley #1 of Team Canada during the Women's Round of 16 beach volleyball on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park on August 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The best beach volleyball players in the world are headed to Chicago's lakeshore this weekend for the AVP Gold Series: Chicago Open.

Among those competing in Chicago this weekend are Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes, who are part of the top Canadian team in the running for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

While south of the border, Chicago's proximity to a Great Lake and majestic skyline made one of the competitors feel right at home.

"I love Chicago because it reminds me so much of Toronto. There's like a little parallel here with the beach and the lake and the beautiful city skyline," Humana-Paredes told NBC Chicago.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Though it's difficult to not get lost in the cuisine and beauty of Chicago, both athletes understand it's all business at Oak Street Beach this weekend.

"This is always a big-ticket tournament and it's free to come. So you're going to see high level volleyball, world-class stuff," Humana-Paredes said.

The Gold Series Chicago Open wraps up nine recent tournaments that took place across the world, but competing in Chicago simply hits different.

Local

the food guy 26 mins ago

The Food Guy: Justice of the Pies

scams 2 hours ago

Chicago area code named worst for scam calls in Illinois

"It's one of my favorite cities on the tour. I just like to visit, I'm also very comfortable here," Wilkerson said.

Those who want to check out the competition can head down to Oak Street Beach Friday through Sunday.

This article tagged under:

beach volleyball
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us