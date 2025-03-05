The ‘best immersive art experience' in the US is in Chicago, new survey says

One of the most colorful museums in Chicago is now dubbed the 'best' immersive art experience in the country.

Color Factory Chicago, located inside the Willis Tower at 233 S. Wacker, was just voted the 'Number One Best Immersive Art Experience' by readers as part of USA Today's Reader's Choice "10 Best Awards," according to a release. The museum also earned the honor in 2024, the release said.

The museum was nominated in the category of "most remarkable art experiences in the United States," along with other art museums, sculpture parks art districts, small-town art scenes, street art and more, the release said. According to organizers, nominees are submitted by USA Today's panel of experts, selected by editors and then voted on by readers.

"Every day, we deliver truly memorable experiences – real bolts of joy and human connection – through our extraordinary color art," Interim Color Factory CEO said in the release. "Our second 10Best win shows we don't rest on our laurels. We're excited to welcome new guests as a result of this award. I recommend everyone make 2025 their year of color!"

The museum, often seen across Instagram and other social media posts, first debuted in 2017 as a temporary museum in San Francisco, the release said. It went on to expand into other major cities, adding a permanent location in Chicago in 2022.

According to the release, the museum immerses gusts in the joy of color."

"Visitors embark on a bright and colorful journey through immersive installations that inspire joy and human connection, expand boundaries of perception, encourage play, and engage the senses in unexpected ways," the release describes the museum. "Each room is designed in partnership with an exceptional roster of local and international artists and collaborators to tell their unique color stories through participatory installations."

Color Factory Chicago currently has 14 family-friendly immersive art installations, the website said, including a 2,600 sq. ft. ball pit, a "color horoscope" room and more. Visits include city keepsakes, treats and more, the site added.