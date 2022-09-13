The Bears Delivered One of the League's Best Offensive Line Performances

Bears o-line had one of best performances of Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears fans knew the team's offensive line produced a solid performance on Sunday against the 49ers. But, did they know it was one of the league's best?

According to a chart cross-referencing ESPN's offensive line win rate and PFF's model, the Bears had one of the best offensive line performances of the week, if not the best.

Here's how good ESPN and PFF thinks your favorite team's pass protection was in week 1



The big surprises are ATL, CHI, & TEN (on the good side) and LA & TB (on the bad) pic.twitter.com/dQW4u8vunT — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) September 13, 2022

The Bears topped the league in ESPN's calculated win rate, eclipsing just under 90 percent of wins on the line. They also came away with a 70-plus PFF grade for the entire unit.

Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom highlighted the group, coming in at eighth and 14th for their positions in PFF grades, respectively. While Braxton Jones gave up two sacks on Sunday, he didn't come away with the lowest PFF grade.

All-in-all, the Bears' offensive line was chalked up as one of the best units in Week 1.

Next week, the Bears will face a greater obstacle. The Green Bay Packers had the third-best PFF graded defensive line unit coming into the preseason. Can the Bears' offensive line keep the momentum going with another stellar performance on Sunday night football?

