‘The Bear' star Jeremy Allen White reveals his 2 favorite Chicago restaurants

The famed Chicago-set comedy-drama series will return for its fourth season in 2025, and casting calls are out, with filming scheduled to begin this month

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Jeremy Allen White attends the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Jeremy Allen White may play a famed Chicago chef and owner of the fictional restaurant "The Bear," but which real Chicago restaurant is his favorite?

The actor was asked that question at the Screen Actors Guild Awards over the weekend and he gave two of his top picks.

They include Bavette's Bar & Boeuf and La Scarola.

River North's Bavette's is no stranger to such reviews, having been named last year in a ranking of the world's 101 best steak restaurants.

La Scarola, a famed Italian mainstay in the city, boats a long list of celebrity clientele, and has long been considered one of Guy Fieri's favorites in Chicago as well.

The newest season of the hit show "The Bear" was set to begin filming in the city this month.

The famed Chicago-set comedy-drama series is scheduled to return for its fourth season in 2025.

The highly acclaimed series follows chef Carmy Berzatto, played by actor Jeremy Allen White, as he navigates the loss of his brother and the opening of a high-end restaurant in Chicago. The show highlights Chicago's vast culinary scene, featuring several city and suburban spots throughout each season, with cameos even from some of the city's most beloved cooking stars.

Last season followed the cast as "The Bear" restaurant aimed to find its footing, but left off on a cliffhanger for fans following their first big review.

