‘The Bear' Season 3 premiere date changes as hit show will debut earlier than expected

"The Bear" Season 3 is coming -- just not when many expected.

The hit Chicago-based show that has given new meaning to the words "Yes, chef," is set to premiere this week, but it appears the launch will be earlier than anticipated.

The show's third season was originally set to launch on June 27, but new episodes are now scheduled at 8 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, June 26, according to Eater Chicago.

The critically acclaimed show's third season will center on main character Carmy, played by Jeremy Allen White, and his kitchen crew as they finally open the new five-star restaurant, The Bear, to the public — "a far cry from the greasy spoon diner that started the series," according to Hulu.

The show won 10 Emmy Awards in January, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for White and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Edebiri.

The announcement for the new season comes just over a month after filming for the show was done in Chicago, with work taking place in the city's Near North Side neighborhood.