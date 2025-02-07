‘The Bear' looking for extras in Chicago as filming for Season 4 set to begin

Looking to be an extra in the upcoming season of "The Bear"? Now's your chance.

The famed Chicago-set comedy-drama series will return for its fourth season in 2025, and casting calls are out, with filming scheduled to begin this month.

According to 4 Star Casting, numerous extras are needed for the filming of Season 4 to act as "theater attendees."

The filming date for selected extras is scheduled for Feb. 26, according to the casting call. Those who are picked will receive $129.60 for every eight hours of filming.

The show is looking for anyone 18 and older to fill the roles.

News that the show would return for a fourth season in 2025 was first reported last year.

The highly acclaimed series follows chef Carmy Berzatto, played by actor Jeremy Allen White, as he navigates the loss of his brother and the opening of a high-end restaurant in Chicago. The show highlights Chicago's vast culinary scene, featuring several city and suburban spots throughout each season, with cameos even from some of the city's most beloved cooking stars.

We're just getting started. Discover new and returning favorites streaming next year on #DisneyPlus and with #HuluOnDisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/6jhYt9IrAz — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) November 12, 2024

Last season followed the cast as "The Bear" restaurant aimed to find its footing, but left off on a cliffhanger for fans following their first big review.