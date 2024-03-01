‘The Bean' at Millennium Park is still closed. Here's where things stand

Spring officially starts on March 19, but there has not been word about Millennium Park's flagship attraction opening back up.

Cloud Gate, otherwise known as “The Bean,” began closures in the summer of 2023 and is still closed.

The City of Chicago said in a press release last summer that public access to “The Bean” would be limited from Aug. 15, 2023 through the spring of 2024.

The attraction remains closed because of construction, as the city said the construction is necessary maintenance which will “replace pavers and make other repairs and accessibility upgrades to the Plaza.”

Chicago officials claim the maintenance will enhance the appearance of the 20-year-old attraction to better visitor experience.

While “The Bean” remains closed for now, stay tuned to NBC Chicago for when the city announces the reopening of the attraction.