On June 1, participants will line up in preparation for the Bank of America Chicago 13.1 half marathon.

With the race kicking off next week, here's everything you need to know.

Where is the race?

The race runs through Chicago's West Side, beginning and ending in Garfield Park and weaving through various iconic neighborhoods.

A full course map is available below.

Where and when does the race begin?

The race officially kicks off at 7 a.m. at Garfield Park. The full schedule is listed below.

5:30 a.m. – Gear check opens

6:00 a.m. – Start corrals open

6:50 a.m. – Wheelchair start

6:50 a.m. – Start corrals close

7:00 a.m. – Race start

8:00 a.m. – Race Day Festival begins

10:45 a.m. – Beer ticket sales end

11:00 a.m. – Beer service ends

11:00 a.m. – Gear check closes

11:30 a.m. – Race Day Festival ends

More scheduling information can be found here.

How should you get there?

According to the official race website, there are a variety of ways to travel to the event. Here are some tips.

CTA transit: Garfield Park is accessible via the Conservatory-Central Park Green Line station, the Pulaski-Congress Blue Line Station or the 20 and 126 buses.

Divvy: Divvy ambassadors will valet bikes at Central Park Boulevard and 5th Avenue from 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Rideshare: If using rideshare, participants should be dropped off at the intersection of Homan Avenue and Warren Boulevard, 40 N. Homan Ave., on the east side of Garfield Park.

Parking and shuttle: Parking will be available for free at the Halsted/Taylor Parking Structure with parking entrances at 760 W. Taylor Street and 763 W. Polk St. A shuttle service will be offered and will drop off and pick up participants in Garfield Park at Madison Street and St. Louis Avenue near Gate 1. Shuttles will operate every 20 minutes from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.

When is packet pick-up?

Packet pick-up will be Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31 at 150 W. Roosevelt Rd. Here is the full schedule.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you cannot pick up your packet, someone else can pick up your packet for you by presenting a copy of your packet pick-up ticket.

How can you volunteer?

Volunteers are still being accepted for various roles throughout the event. For more information on volunteering, see our story or the Bank of America Chicago 13.1 website.