Alvin Ailey

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's 2023 Tour Is Coming To Chicago

This is the first time the troupe has returned to the city since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic

By Lauren Stewart

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is returning to Chicago for their 2023 tour.

The infamous dance company will perform in the city March 8-12 at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University.

This is the first time the troupe has returned to the city since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The engagement will feature new dance programs, as well as classics, such as Alvin Ailey’s iconic "Revelations".

Tickets are on sale now. For more information, and to purchase, see the company's website.

Alvin Ailey was a dancer, choreographer and activist who founded the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater in 1958. His vision was to express the Black American experience through dance. His ventures eventually grew to include the Alvin Ailey American Dance Center, later known as the Ailey School.

To learn more about the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater, see their website here.

