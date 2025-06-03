The 78: What to know about the future Chicago neighborhood, soon home to Chicago Fire's new stadium

The Chicago Fire Football Club Tuesday announced plans to build a new "world-class, soccer-specific stadium" in "the heart of the city," with owner and Chicago native Joe Mansueto personally financing the entire $650 bill.

According to the announcement, the stadium will be built as the anchor for the future Chicago neighborhood known as "The 78." It's the same site where The Chicago White Sox were also considering building a new stadium, according to reports.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"This new home for the Chicago Fire Football Club will anchor the city’s future 78th neighborhood and serve as a catalyst for job creation, economic development and vibrant community life," a letter from Mansueto said, as part of the announcement.

But where exactly is "The 78," and what will it look like? Here's what we know right now.

Where is The 78?

The soon-to-be developed Chicago neighborhood, in the South Loop, sits on Roosevelt along the Chicago River. The name for the new neighborhood, "The 78," was given its name to reference Chicago's 77 officially defined "community areas."

The area would feature considerable public transit access, according to developer Related Midwest with three CTA lines stopping right at Roosevelt and State Street, just a couple of blocks east of the property: the Red, Green and Orange Lines.

"Set along an unprecedented half-mile of riverfront, The 78 is 62 acres framed by Roosevelt Road, Clark Street, Chinatown’s Ping Tom Park and the Chicago River," a website for The 78 said. "From this site will rise Chicago’s most connected, progressive, forward-thinking neighborhood - ever."

Plans for the mixed-use, $7 billion neighborhood include seven acres of green space, a five-acre sports part, entertainment, retail, housing, dining and more, the site showed.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The area for The 78 was originally created from a landfill project to straighten the South Branch of the Chicago River that ran from the 1910s to the 1920s. At this time, the space was used as a rail yard. According to “The 78”’s development website, in the 1970s the rail lines were removed and the space was vacant by 1977.

Former Chicago mover and shaker Tony Rezko bought the land in 2001 and had plans for mixed-use development, but those plans never went anywhere. Development group Related Midwest bought the property in 2016.

What to know about the new Chicago Fire stadium

The new "world-class, soccer-specific" stadium in the South Loop is meant to anchor the new neighborhood. Exact details on the location were not provided.

The new, open-air stadium will seat 22,000 fans, the announcement said, with the initial phase of construction scheduled for fall 2025 or early 2026. It's expected to open in 2028, ahead of the MLS regular season.

The Fire moved out of SeatGeek Stadium in suburban Bridgeview after the 2019 season, returning to Soldier Field since the beginning of 2020. Soldier Field had been the team’s home for the first four years of its existence, but then the club began bouncing between venues before settling in at SeatGeek Stadium in 2006.

The announcement also comes amid previous reports that The Chicago White Sox were aiming to build a new stadium at the same site. The most recent report said the move could take place after the expiration of the team's lease at Rate Field, which ends following the 2029 season.

It also comes as the Chicago Bears continue talks for a new stadium, which have shifted once again from the city to suburban Arlington Heights. The team bought the village's now-shuttered Arlington Park racecourse, in for nearly $200 million in 2023, but a property tax dispute stalled their plans. A recent statement from the team says the Bears now "intend to prioritize" the suburban site following challenges with a potential lakefront location.