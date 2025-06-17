The James Beard Awards were held at the Lyric Opera of Chicago Monday, with restauranters, chefs and featured guests coming together from around the world to celebrate.

Known as the "Oscars of the food world," the awards highlight a variety of exceptional owners, bakers, bartenders and more.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson were in attendance and presented together speaking about Chicago's rich and diverse food scene.

Here's a full list of the night's winners.

Outstanding Restaurateur : Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, Frenchette, Le Veau d’Or, and Le Rock, New York, NY

: Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, Frenchette, Le Veau d’Or, and Le Rock, New York, NY Outstanding Chef : Jungsik Yim, Jungsik, New York, NY

: Jungsik Yim, Jungsik, New York, NY Outstanding Restaurant : Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder, CO

: Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder, CO Emerging Chef : Phila Lorn, Mawn, Philadelphia, PA

: Phila Lorn, Mawn, Philadelphia, PA Best New Restaurant : Bûcheron, Minneapolis, MN

: Bûcheron, Minneapolis, MN Outstanding Bakery : JinJu Patisserie, Portland, OR

: JinJu Patisserie, Portland, OR Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker : Cat Cox, Country Bird Bakery, Tulsa, OK

: Cat Cox, Country Bird Bakery, Tulsa, OK Outstanding Hospitality : Atomix, New York, NY

: Atomix, New York, NY Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program : Charleston, Baltimore, MD

: Charleston, Baltimore, MD Outstanding Bar : Kumiko, Chicago, IL

: Kumiko, Chicago, IL Best New Bar : Identidad Cocktail Bar, San Juan, PR

: Identidad Cocktail Bar, San Juan, PR Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service : Arjav Ezekiel, Birdie’s, Austin, Texas

: Arjav Ezekiel, Birdie’s, Austin, Texas Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service : Ignacio Jimenez, Superbueno, New York, NY

: Ignacio Jimenez, Superbueno, New York, NY Best Chef: California : Jon Yao, Kato, Los Angeles, CA

: Jon Yao, Kato, Los Angeles, CA Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH) : Noah Sandoval, Oriole, Chicago, IL

: Noah Sandoval, Oriole, Chicago, IL Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA) : Carlos Delgado, Causa and Amazonia, Washington, D.C.

: Carlos Delgado, Causa and Amazonia, Washington, D.C. Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI) : Karyn Tomlinson, Myriel, St. Paul, MN

: Karyn Tomlinson, Myriel, St. Paul, MN Best Chef: Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY) : Salvador Alamilla, Amano, Caldwell, Idaho

: Salvador Alamilla, Amano, Caldwell, Idaho Best Chef: New York State : Vijay Kumar, Semma, New York, NY

: Vijay Kumar, Semma, New York, NY Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT) : Sky Haneul Kim, Gift Horse, Providence, RI

: Sky Haneul Kim, Gift Horse, Providence, RI Best Chef: Northwest & Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA) : Timothy Wastell, Antica Terra, Amity, OR

: Timothy Wastell, Antica Terra, Amity, OR Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR) : Nando Chang, Itamae AO, Miami, FL

: Nando Chang, Itamae AO, Miami, FL Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV) : Jake Howell, Peninsula, Nashville, TN

: Jake Howell, Peninsula, Nashville, TN Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK) : Yotaka Martin, Lom Wong, Phoenix, AZ

: Yotaka Martin, Lom Wong, Phoenix, AZ Best Chef: Texas : Thomas Bille, Belly of the Beast, Spring, Texas

: Thomas Bille, Belly of the Beast, Spring, Texas Humanitarian of the Year: Chad Houser

There were also several impact award nominees, including:

Angie Craig, U.S. Representative (MN-2); Minority Leader, House Committee on Agriculture

Brandon Edwin Chrostowski, CEO, EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute

Anthony Edwards Jr., CEO and Co-Founder, EatOkra

Seanicaa Edwards Herron, Founder and Executive Director, Freedmen Heirs Foundation

Dune Lankard, President and Founder, Native Conservancy

