Restaurants, chefs and other food industry moguls from across the country will be in Chicago Monday night at the 35th annual James Beard Foundation Awards.

Dozens of restaurants, chefs, pastry chefs, wine programs and more will be honored at the ceremony, which begins at 6 p.m. at the Lyric Opera House. Semifinalists for the awards, often referred to as the "Oscars of the food world," were announced in January, followed by a list of finalists in April.

Two Chicago spots and three Chicago restaurants will be vying for wins, including Galit and Kumiko, as well as cheres from Maxwells Trading, HaiSous and Oriole.

In 2024, just one Chicago restaurant -- Lula Cafe, at 2537 N. Kedzie Blvd. -- took home a James Beard Award, nabbing the organization's honor for "Outstanding Hospitality," though three Chicago chefs had made the list of nominees.

Chicago restaurants, chefs and bars that are up for awards Monday are below:

Outstanding Restaurant

Coquine, Portland, OR

Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder, CO

Galit, Chicago, IL

Nonesuch, Oklahoma City, OK

Oberlin, Providence, RI

Outstanding Bar

Kumiko, Chicago, IL

Scotch Lodge, Portland, OR

The Lovers Bar at Friday Saturday Sunday, Philadelphia, PA

Water Witch, Salt Lake City, UT

Wolf Tree, White River Junction, VT

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

