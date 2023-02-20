The 2023 World Baseball Classic Hats for All 20 Teams

By Eric Mullin

Which team has the best WBC hat? Check out all 20 here originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

We know the teams with the best rosters for the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

The Dominican Republic, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the reigning champion United States are expected to be the top contenders for this year’s WBC crown. 

But which nations will be sporting the best-looking hats on the fields in Miami, Phoenix, Tokyo and Taiwan?

Ahead of the March tournament, let’s take a look at the hats for all 20 teams in the WBC:

Australia

Canada

China

Chinese Taipei

Colombia

Cuba

Czech Republic

Dominican Republic

Great Britain

Israel

Italy

Japan

Korea

Mexico

Netherlands

Nicaragua

Panama

Puerto Rico

United States

Venezuela

Images from NewEra.com, MLBShop.com and Macys.com

Copyright RSN
