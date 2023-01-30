Super Bowl LVII if officially set.

With three seconds to go, Kansas City Chiefs' kicker Harrison Butker sent a 45-yard kick through gusting wind over the crossbar, putting the Chiefs back in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

It was vindication for the AFC West champions, who had lost three straight to their newfound nemeses, including a three-point overtime loss to Cincinnati in last year’s conference title game. All of those defeats were by three points.

But now, the Chiefs are headed back to the big game, where they'll meet the Philadelphia Eagles, who clobbered the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game earlier Sunday.

There are no shortage of storylines: Kansas City coach Andy Reid goes against his old team — which he led to Super Bowl 39 — in a game that’s also the first matchup of Black starting quarterbacks in the Super Bowl with Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts.

On top of that, there’s a brother-against-brother showdown between Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia center Jason Kelce.

“Officially done being a Chiefs fan this season!! ” Jason Kelce tweeted immediately after the Chiefs won.

As big day approaches, here's what to know.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVII, featuring the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs, will be at 5:30 p.m. CST on Feb. 12. It will air on Fox.

Where is the Super Bowl This Year?

Super Bowl LVII will be at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Who is Performing at Halftime?

Rihanna will take center stage as the headline act for this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

With sales of more than 250 million records worldwide, Rihanna ranks as one of the best-selling female artists ever. Her most recent album was 2016′s “Anti.” Rihanna last performed publicly at the Grammy Awards in 2018.

Who is Singing the Super Bowl National Anthem?

Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem on the field at State Farm Stadium.

Stapleton is a eight-time Grammy, 15-time Country Music Association and 10-time Academy of Country Music award-winner.

Who Else is Performing During the Super Bowl Pregame?

Babyface, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Kotsur, among others, will perform during the pregame ceremonies.

Babyface, a 12-time Grammy-Award winner recording artist, songwriter and producer, will sing “America the Beautiful.”

Ralph, an Emmy-award winning actress, will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” She currently stars in the hit comedy series “Abbott Elementary.”

Kotsur, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf, will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL). He is an Arizona native and renowned actor known for his work in the movie “CODA.” Colin Denny will perform “America the Beautiful” in ASL and Justina Miles will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sign” and the Super Bowl halftime show in ASL.