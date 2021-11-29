The 2022 Chicago Auto Show Will Return in February to McCormick Place

The Chicago Auto Show will return to McCormick place in 2022, from Feb. 12-21.

The show is traditionally held in February, but was postponed in 2021 because of COVID, and a smaller, 'special edition' summertime show in July was held in its place.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The 2022 show will include fan-favorites like indoor test tracks, new immersive and interactive experiences and a First Responders and Military Appreciation Day on Feb. 15, when any first responder or military member can visit the show for free.

Tickets are open to the public and start at $10 for children and $15 for adults, and the show runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day with the exception of except for President's Day, when the show closes at 8 p.m.

The Chicago Auto Show will operate under any health and safety protocols enforced by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Currently the state of Illinois is under an indoor mask mandate, with no current end date.