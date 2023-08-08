Here are the 10 most-winning Mega Millions numbers drawn in 2023

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a record $1.55 billion - the largest Mega Millions jackpot in the game's history and the third largest lottery jackpot in lottery history, but do some numbers hit more often than others?

From a statistical perspective, the odds are always the same of a number hitting, as any mathematician but certain numbers have simply been chosen more often so far this year, according to Illinois Lottery officials.

Mega Millions players in Illinois have claimed over 2.7 million winning tickets totaling more than $19.7 million prizes in 2023 alone.

Here are the 10 most winning Mega Millions numbers draw in 2023:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

29, 3, 46, 15, 41, 2, 16, 18, 33 and 40.

Numbers Number of times drawn 29 9 3 8 46 8 15 7 41 7 2 6 16 6 18 6 33 6 40 6 Credit: Illinois Lottery

Tickets for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing will cost $2 per play, and players also have the opportunity to add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiple non-jackpot prizes.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 10 p.m. CST.

More information can be found at IllinoisLottery.com.