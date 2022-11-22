Thanksgiving Meal Distribution Canceled At Suburban Chicago Food Pantry Following Fire

A suburban nonprofit is now dealing with a devastating loss after a fire damaged their building just days just before Thanksgiving.

Together We Cope, located in suburban Tinley Park, has helped tens of thousands of families over the years in the south suburbs, but is now in need of help itself.

“It broke our hearts because we’re used to giving,” said executive director Kathryn Straniero. “Every single person that works here or volunteers here is here to help people and some of them drove up and we couldn’t help them and that was so hard.”

The nonprofit temporarily closed its building after a fire early Monday morning damaged their resale shop, food pantry, and administrative offices.

“It was worse when I got here than I had imagined,” said Straniero. “When we walked in here and we went through the door, it was so much smoke. There was so much water everywhere, we’re looking where to step. The firemen were all over in every part of the building.”

The executive director told NBC 5 the fire started in the back of the resale shop. The damage is extensive, with smoke and water damage seen throughout the building.

“It’s very sad,” said Tinley Park Mayor Michael Glotz. “This resale shop brings in about $30,000 dollars a month that’s what helps us pay for people’s utilities, their rent, bills, we put people in housing, food.”

Food in their pantry is now contaminated by smoke. Damages are estimated at more than $300,000.

Worst of all, the fire happened just hours before staff and volunteers were set to give out Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

“I’m trying to prepare letters to reach out to our communities, reach out to some of our businesses and see if they would be willing to help us,” he said. “It’s going to be a huge loss. This place is going to be closed for a while.”

Residents have been donating money online to help. The non-profit is now working with other agencies and partners to distribute Thanksgiving meals. Staff members know it’s going to take some time before they can reopen, but said with the community’s support—they’ll bounce back.

“We’re determined to be back in full force for our clients at Christmas,” said Straniero. “We love the people that we help, just hang in there with us, and we’ll be back and we’re going to continue to help you in every way.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No one was hurt. Click here if you would like to donate to help the nonprofit.