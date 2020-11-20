InnovaFeed

Thank an Insect: Hundreds of Jobs Tied to Protein Venture

InnovaFeed creates oils and insect-based feed for fish and other animals. Every part of the black soldier fly is used so there is no waste. ADM's byproducts can be used in production.

Archer Daniels Midland and a French company announced plans Friday to produce protein from insects in Decatur, a venture that is expected to create hundreds of jobs.

The site will be owned and operated by InnovaFeed at ADM’s Decatur corn processing complex. Construction is targeted to begin in 2021, the Herald & Review reported.

“Our new operations in Illinois, a global leader and destination for agriculture, will allow us to take the next steps to innovate and grow our business,” said Clement Ray, co-founder of InnovaFeed.

Chris Cuddy, an ADM senior vice president, said insect farming “stands out as a true solution” to meet the demand for animal protein.

InnovaFeed will be in the Decatur-Macon County Enterprise Zone. Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton said financial incentives from the city will be considered at the city council’s Dec. 7 meeting.

