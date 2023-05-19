Texas Woman Claims to Be Diamond Bradley, Who Vanished in Chicago More than 20 Years Ago

The FBI is conducting a DNA test to determine whether a woman in Texas is Diamond Bradley, who disappeared from her Chicago home along with her sister more than 20 years ago and hasn't been since, according to family.

A video recently surfaced on social media, beginning with a police car in a Texas parking lot as someone says "here with Diamond Bradley," while displaying a picture of Bradley's missing person's poster on a phone. The camera shifts to a woman standing beside a vehicle as the other person says, "This is Diamond Bradley, can I see your scar?," at which point the camera zooms in on what is supposedly a scar.

NCMEC The above side-by-side photos show Diamond Bradley prior to her disappearance at 3 years old and how she may look in present day.

Diamond and Tionda Bradley were 3 and 10 years old when they disappeared from the family's Bronzeville home in the summer of 2001, beginning what may be the largest missing person's investigation in Chicago history. The girls' mother returned home from work to find a note allegedly written by Tionda, claiming she and Diamond had gone to the store and a school playground nearby. Relatives previously told Dateline NBC that the spelling and grammar seemed too perfect and advanced for a girl Tionda’s age.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Sheliah Bradley-Smith, Diamond and Tionda's great aunt, said she was contacted by the woman claiming to be Diamond and urged her to prove her identity.

"She said she has information about Diamond Bradley, and I say what about...?," Bradley-Smith recounted in an interview with NBC 5. "Well, she says, I am Diamond Bradley."

After talking with Bradley-Smith, the woman purporting to be Diamond visited an FBI office where she underwent fingerprinting along with a DNA test. As of Friday, it's unclear if the FBI received the results, though the agency did agree to expedite the test.

In the meantime, all Bradley-Smith and other relatives can do is sit and wait.

"I personally don't believe that I'm living this nightmare," she said. "You have your hopes up, especially with this happening before. But at the same time you can't ignore, I have to follow through on any tip that comes..."