Texas Military Mobilizes to Respond to Winter Storm

The wintery system is predicted to move northeast on Thursday

People wait in line outside one of a HEB Grocery Co. grocery store in Austin, Texas, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. The crisis that has knocked out power for days to millions of homes and businesses in Texas and across the central U.S. is getting worse, with blackouts expected to last until at least Thursday.
The Texas Military Department said Wednesday it is mobilizing to help Texans face issues the winter storm has caused.

"At the request of Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Guard men and women stand ready to assist our fellow citizens, working alongside our local, state, and federal partners to keep Texans safe during extreme winter weather" the Texas Military Department said in a statement.

The wintery conditions have left millions without power and have been blamed for over 30 deaths.

"In addition to winter weather response, more than 2,000 Texas Guardsmen remain mobilized in support of COVID-19 operations which include mobile vaccination teams focused on helping those living in underserved communities" the statement continued.

Some shipments of the Pfizer vaccine have been delayed across the southern United States because of the dangerous weather conditions.

“I can assure you, that the Texas Military Department stands ready and able to support Governor Abbott, collaborating with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, to support the citizens of Texas,” said Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, the adjutant general of Texas. 

