Texas man arrested on suspicion of sextorting Naperville teen

A Texas man was arrested this month on suspicion of “sextortion” of a Naperville teenager.

Cody Ratliff, 39, of Kerrville, Texas, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with felony intimidation, the Naperville Police Department said.

In February 2023, Ratliff allegedly pretended to be a 16-year-old girl and tricked a teen boy, 16, into sending him nude photos online, police said. Ratliff then threatened to release the photos unless the teen sent him electronic payments.

Ratliff also found the teen’s friends and family on social media and threatened to send them the photos, police said.

The teen paid Ratliff, who then demanded further payments, police said.

“This is called sextortion, and it’s a growing problem in our society that every family should be aware of,” said Naperville police Chief Jason Arres. “Twenty-seven incidents of sextortion have been reported to our department in the last two years, with nearly half of the victims being juveniles. Parents, please talk to your children about their activity online and help protect them from criminals and sexual predators who use the anonymity of the internet to prey on their victims.”

Anyone who has experienced a similar situation is asked to call Naperville police at (630) 420-6666.