Texas man arrested after robbing ATM technician, leading suburban police on chase: prosecutors

A Texas man was arrested on several charges after allegedly robbing a bank technician in west suburban Bensenville and attempting to evade police during a high-speed chase, according to prosecutors.

Earnest Hudson, 23, of Houston, was charged with felony financial institution robbery, felony robbery, felony aggravated fleeing and eluding, as well as multiple misdemeanor and traffic offenses, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office stated in a news release.

According to authorities, a technician was servicing an ATM at Chase Bank, 133 W. Grand Ave., on Wednesday, when a man exited a vehicle and ran toward them. Hudson and an accomplice, who were both wearing masks, ordered the technician to leave, police said. Hudson and his accomplice then allegedly took the ATM containers, which consisted of checks and cash, and fled the scene, according to authorities.

Approximately 15 minutes later, officers with the Elmhurst Police Department observed the suspects' vehicle heading southbound on Route 83 and attempted to pull the driver over, police said. Hudson, who was driving at the time, led officers on a high-speed pursuit, at times reaching more than 100 miles per hour, before crashing in the 600 block of St. Charles Road, police said.

Both individuals were taken into custody a short time later.

According to prosecutors, an estimated $38,000 in cash was recovered from Hudson and the vehicle. Hudson appeared at a bond hearing on Friday morning, where a judge set bond at $1.5 million, with 10% required.