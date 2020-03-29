Texas Issues Self-Quarantine Order for Travelers Arriving from Chicago, Other Coronavirus ‘Hot-Spots’

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order mandating that anyone returning to the state from areas hard hit by the coronavirus, including Chicago, self-quarantine for 14 days after returning home.

The executive order, originally issued for those individuals returning to Texas from the New York Tri-State Area and New Orleans, Louisiana, also expanded Sunday to include travelers from several other regions of the country hard hit by the virus.

In addition to Chicago, travelers from California, Louisiana, Washington state, Atlanta, Detroit and Miami are now required to self-quarantine at home for 14 days after their return to Texas.

Texas has now reported 2,552 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 34 reported deaths as a result of the virus.

In Illinois, over 1,100 new cases of the virus were reported Sunday alone, bringing the state’s total to 4,596. Chicago alone accounts for more than 2,000 of those cases, with the rest of Cook County reporting 1,419 cases of the virus.