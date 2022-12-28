Teven Jenkins Won't ‘Change Playstyle' After Scary Neck Injury

Jenkins details scary neck injury suffered vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Teven Jenkins loves football. He always has. The Bears guard knows there's an inherent risk that comes with playing a violent game, but the thought that he'd be involved in a scary scene like the one that took place during the Bears' Week 15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles never crossed his mind.

“Never," Jenkins said Wednesday at Halas Hall. "I never imagined myself to be injured like that. Especially getting carted off at all. Anytime I can, I really try to get off the field if I’m hurt or injured. That was one of those instances they told me to stay down because of the neck injury. They had to keep it stable and everything.”

During the Bears' first drive against the Eagles, Jenkins came around to pull on a run play. He was hit by Josh Sweat and immediately went down in pain, his legs kicking on the ground. He was put in a neck brace and loaded onto a backboard before being taken to the hospital.

“It was a counter," Jenkins said of the scary scene. "I came around to pull. It was 94 I believe, came around and just hit me in the sweet spot where I was just most vulnerable. It just pushed my neck back and just toward this direction. It just hit that in that sweet spot and as soon as that happened like a big shock of pain happened. It was just like a lot of pain and a lot of nerves as well. It was just like stretching the nerves. Just a lot of things happened.”

Jenkins called the injury "like a neck strain on top of a stinger." The Bears guard underwent tests at the hospital after leaving Soldier Field and said he knew he would be OK by about 4 p.m. when they put him in a soft brace to test his mobility.

The second-year offensive lineman did not practice last week and was inactive for the Bears' Week 16 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Jenkins returned to full practice Wednesday and expects to play Sunday against the Lions in Detroit.

Asked whether the scary scene made him re-evaluate his future in football, Jenkins didn't hesitate.

"Never," Jenkins said. "It’s just part of my job. I love football, and that’s part of it.

“I’m not going to change my playstyle at all. If it comes down the road in five years, the same thing, I’m not scared of it at all. This is who I am and this is who I am going to be.”

