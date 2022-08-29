Teven Jenkins Trade Rumors Seem Unlikely as Bears Roster Cuts Loom

Why Teven Jenkins trade is unlikely as roster cuts loom originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In an offseason filled with trade rumors, Bears second-year offensive linemen Teven Jenkins has had his name in the headlines just as much as anyone else. The whirlwind seemed to die down when Jenkins returned to practice, then worked his way back into the starting rotation, but Ian Rapoport got the rumor mill spinning once again on Monday with an update that the Bears could still be open for business in regards to trading Jenkins.

“He’s been the subject of trade calls for a little less than a month now,” Rapoport said on the NFL Network. “I know the Chicago Bears, from my understanding, have engaged but have not come up with a deal just yet. Also, just moved him to guard, and it sounds like he was somewhat impressive there. So, not so sure they’d cut him, but a trade, from my understanding, is certainly possible, here.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It’s not unreasonable to think the Bears have continued to receive calls on Jenkins, considering his draft pedigree and his well-documented physicality. It does seem unlikely that the Bears would move on from Jenkins now that he’s gained some traction at guard, though.

For months the Bears have strived to find continuity along the line, with arguably the biggest question mark at right guard. The year started with Dakota Dozier and Sam Mustipher competing for the job, but when Dozier went down with an ACL injury, the Bears didn’t simply declare Mustipher the winner. Ryan Poles signed Michael Schofield to see what he could bring to the team. Seventh-round draft pick Ja’Tyre Carter got some work at the position. Still, nobody stuck. So the team finally decided to move Jenkins inside, and he’s stayed there ever since.

Coaches and players alike have praised Jenkins’ ability to make the move, and make an impact in a short period of time. His speed and strength have both been on full display in Luke Getsy’s zone running scheme. Getsy has also made it clear that there’s more a guard has to think about in his system than a tackle has to think about on any given snap. Jenkins’ football IQ has been up to the task of learning the keys, too.

That’s not to say a deal for Jenkins is totally out of the realm of possibility. If any incredibly desperate GM offers Poles something like a second- or third-round pick for Jenkins, Poles could be tempted to trade him, and solve the right guard problem on the waiver wire later this week. Anything less than that, and Jenkins probably stays in Chicago.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.