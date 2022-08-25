Teven Jenkins Ready to Seize Starting Job After ‘Rollercoaster' Offseason

Jenkins ready to seize starting job after 'rollercoaster' offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST – It’s hard to say that anything has gone according to plan for Teven Jenkins since the Bears drafted him with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

A back injury zapped him of most of his rookie season, and this offseason has been bumpy, to say the least.

“I would just say it’s been like a rollercoaster and a mix of emotions for me,” Jenkins said Thursday.

When new general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus arrived in Chicago, they told Jenkins his role would be at right tackle, with Larry Borom on the left side. But Jenkins was usurped by rookie Braxton Jones during OTAs and quickly slid down the depth chart.

An early training camp absence due to a minor injury was accompanied by trade rumors and whispers that the 24-year-old tackle was clashing with his coaches. Jenkins has been open about the toll the rumors and social media noise took on his mental health. He has thanked his fiancée numerous times for helping him get through it and focus on his career.

When Jenkins returned from his absence, he found himself fighting for a roster spot as the third-string right tackle.

But opportunity knocked after the Bears’ first preseason game, which Jenkins exited healthy and with a renewed appreciation for the game he loves.

With right guard Michael Schofield proving ineffective against the Kansas City Chiefs, offensive line coach Chris Morgan called up Jenkins to tell him the Bears wanted to try him out at guard. Jenkins, known for his intelligence and physicality, jumped at what he saw as the best opportunity to crack the Bears’ starting lineup and put his versatility on tape.

After one practice at right guard, Jenkins found himself running with the ones. Two days later, he started at right guard in the Bears’ second preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jenkins had good and bad moments against the Seahawks, but, for the most part, it was a positive debut at guard for the former anointed franchise left tackle. Jenkins left Seattle happy with his play but knowing full well the Bears need him to speed up his education on the interior.

“It’s just, overall, I have some good things, bad things to clean up, and that might be because of my adjustment period going to guard,” Jenkins told NBC Sports Chicago after the Seahawks game. ‘The NFL is about production now. They don’t care how long it takes, it needs to happen now. I need to ramp up my process to go from tackle to guard.”

Jenkins’ teammates have lauded him for handling the rocky stretch and position change. Running back David Montgomery praised Jenkins for his nastiness in the trenches, while Sam Mustipher has been impressed with how Jenkins was able to adapt quickly to the faster-paced life as an interior offensive lineman.

Jenkins won’t say it, but after just 10 days of being a guard, the starting spot is his to lose entering the Bears’ preseason finale Saturday in Cleveland. He understands what a good game against the Browns will mean for his chances to crack the starting five.

“I’m starting right now, it’s a lot about seizing opportunity,” Jenkins said.

When Jenkins returned from his minor injury almost three weeks ago, the thought that he would be in a position to be a Week 1 starter felt like a pipe dream. There was no guarantee he would even be on the roster, let alone starting at a different position.

Jenkins has pushed through the tidal waves of uncertainty and constant chatter by focusing on the only thing that matters – himself.

“For me, I just sit there and do like an internal search of myself, and say, ‘This is my career, this is my life right here. I have to take hold of it the way I have to and better myself and not let the outside noise affect me.’”



The transition has been quick. Jenkins is learning the position at warp speed and hopes to go from novice to proficient before the games start to count.



But in truth, all these games have counted for Jenkins. For his future. No matter where that might take place.



“Ultimately, any film is good film,” Jenkins said. “So no matter if I’m going to be here or no matter or however … I know you guys know the trade rumors and all that stuff. Wherever that may be, I’m trying to get good film and be the best player I can be for myself. And hopefully right now, it’s for the Chicago Bears.”



