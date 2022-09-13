Teven Jenkins Is the Highest Graded PFF O-Lineman From Bears Week 1 Game

Jenkins highest graded PFF Bears lineman from Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Looks like the Bears could have their right guard for the foreseeable future.

After a Week 1 upset win over the San Francisco 49ers, Teven Jenkins came out with the eighth-highest PFF grade for guards in the NFL. He was also the highest-graded offensive lineman for the Bears from Week 1.

The highest-graded Bears offensive lineman against the 49ers, according to PFF:



RG Teven Jenkins — Lorin Cox (@CoxSports1) September 12, 2022

Larry Borom also came out of Week 1 with a phenomenal performance. He resulted as the 14th-highest graded offensive tackle in the NFL, allowing one pressure and zero sacks in 58 snaps.

Jenkins' Week 1 success comes as a major surprise following his off-season struggles. The second-year tackle missed nearly his entire rookie season with a back injury and came into training camp with a bad taste in his mouth.

NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan reported he heard Jenkins is "immature" and he did not get along with the team's new offensive line coach Chris Morgan during training camp. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport also reported the Bears' front office was listening to offers for Jenkins and was willing to deal him with a trade.

The Bears consistently denied their attempts to trade Jenkins. Ryan Poles said on the Hoge & Jahns podcast he didn't "make any calls" about Jenkins. Reading between the lines, it sounds like he certainly received and listened to offers, but didn't actively attempt to trade him.

Nevertheless, all the drama somehow resulted in the team's best offensive line performance, according to PFF. Jenkins received a 70-plus grade in pass and run blocking for the game.

Next week against the Packers might be a different story. Green Bay came into this season with the third-highest PFF-rated defensive line group. Jenkins and the offensive line will have to prove their worth against their division rival.

