‘Tesla takedown' campaign attracts Musk protesters and supporters

Across the country, protesters erupted outside Tesla dealerships Saturday both in opposition and support of Elon Musk.

The organized campaign, called the "Tesla takedown," is aimed at hitting the billionaire where it hurts- his business.

But the movement is far from one-sided.

All over the U.S., Tesla dealerships saw waves of demonstrators as part of a national day of action. Organizers of the "tesla takedown" accuse Musk of using his wealth and influence to back political agendas they believe threaten democracy.

Musk, who was recently tapped to lead a federal restructuring effort under the new Department of Government Efficiency, responded in a Fox News interview.

"It's not advantageous for me to be in the government. I'd be better off lobbying," Musk said in the interview.

The tension hasn't been confined to picket signs. A Tesla dealership in Las Vegas was set on fire earlier this month. A suspect has been arrested on federal arson and weapons charges.

In Massachusetts, police are investigating after two protesters were struck by a pickup truck's mirrors outside a service center.

And in Chicago, more than 150 protesters filled the sidewalk outside the Gold Coast showroom, calling for a Tesla boycott.

Supporters also made themselves visible- some drove Teslas past the crowds, honking, cheering and defending Musk's role in government.