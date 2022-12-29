Terrifying moments for a Chicago woman when four men appear out of nowhere with guns.

Keturah Johnson says she hasn't been out of the house in three days. She has no physical injuries, but she’s emotionally scarred and wants others- especially women who are alone- to watch out!

On Monday about 2pm, Keturah dropped her 18 month old off at her daughter's father’s on home the 79 hundred block of South Ada. That’s when a couple of young men in a black Jeep Cherokee pulled up and blocked her in on the one way street.

" I felt, immediately, that something bad was going on. So I locked my doors. They came around with a mask and 45 with a clip on it. I immediately unlocked my door and just got out. He said ‘Don’t holler, don’t scream, don’t say anything. But what do you have on you?' I said, 'nothing'."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"Everything was in the car. Including my work stuff because I’m a makeup artist. So everything is in my car."

" It just happened so fast though. I couldn’t process it. It was so scary. Just seeing a gun with a clip on it."

Chicago police confirm that right afterward, on the same block, a 50 year old woman was robbed at gunpoint …by the same group. They didn't take her car, and she wasn't physically injured either.

Keturah- who just got her Dodge truck in October- said "I really don’t care too much about the stuff inside, I just want my vehicle back."

She says even the though the Dundee, Illinois dealership hasn’t helped her track the truck, she's been able to track it down in other crimes with a Citizen App.

"They were using my car and a Honda CRV to do A string of robberies in the four-city area off Cicero."

This is all just days and weeks after several other armed carjacking sprees across the city

Two weeks ago four men- who could be connected to dozens of similar crimes- were arrested for at least four recent armed robberies on the north side.

Keturah says forty minutes to an hour before her incident, a friend was robbed near 74th and king drive. "They’re doing it everywhere. Please be aware of your surroundings. They think people got money because of holiday season. Just be aware, especially if you’re by yourself, ladies."

Chicago Police say there are no offenders in custody yet. Area detectives are investigating,