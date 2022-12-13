‘Terrible Accident': Worker Dies After Dirt Wall Collapses at Residential Job Site in Buffalo Grove

A residential job site in suburban Chicago turned deadly Monday when the dirt wall of a trench two plumbers were working out of collapsed and caved in, fatally killing one worker after trapping him under nearly nine feet of dirt.

According to authorities, officials at 5:29 p.m. Monday responded to a call about a person trapped in a hole in the front yard in the 1000 block of Aspen Drive in Buffalo Grove. While units were in route to the scene, it was reported that the victim was buried and not breathing.

Upon arrival, rescue crews from several neighboring fire departments worked for nearly an hour to free the victim, who has been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner as 27-year-old Nikodem Zaremba of Elmwood Park.

Zaremba was then placed on a stretcher and transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to officials.

The other plumber at the site, who declined to speak on camera, called the incident a "terrible accident," and said the two had been working at the home all day when a dirt wall suddenly caved in. The plumber said he attempted to dig out his co-worker, who appeared to be buried under eight or nine feet of dirt.

According to officials, authorities have not determined how or why the wall caved in, and the incident is currently under investigation.