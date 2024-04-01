Tensions flare at Dolton village board meeting as residents plead for mayor to step down

Sparks flew at a packed Dolton village hall on Monday night as residents confronted embattled Mayor Tiffany Henyard and demanded she resign over recent allegations.

A regularly scheduled board meeting began an hour late following what police called a credible threat. Specifics of what the threat entailed and who it was made by weren't immediately released.

A limited number of community members were permitted into the meeting, leaving many outside frustrated and demanding to be allowed inside the building. The meeting abruptly ended a short time later when four trustees walked out.

"The meeting was adjourned because the Open Meetings Act requires that we have enough space for everybody to get in …so we have a lot of outrage out there..and we want to provide the space to people that they are looking for," said village trustee Jason House.

"This is the residents' home, and when you can't come in, it's a problem," added trustee Brittany Norwood.

Residents pushed for answers about Henyard, an unnamed village trustee and what occurred during a controversial trip to Las Vegas.

During the period of public comment, a number of residents voiced frustration over the alleged misuse of village funds, lawsuits and a possible cover-up.

"We don’t want you here or your administration – y'all need to go," one resident said.

Others shared similar sentiments.

"In light of the allegations, I, as a resident and former law enforcement officer, would like to see you step down pending the outcome of this investigation," one community member stated.

"Mayor, you might as well step down," another attendee stated. "This is a disgrace you have done to this village."

Henyard and a village trustee, who hasn't been named, are at the center of an investigation by the Illinois Department of Human Rights. The probe concerns what allegedly happened on an economic development trip to Las Vegas in May 2023.

Henyard's former assistant, who filed a complaint with the department, alleged she was sexually assaulted by an unnamed trustee on the trip. The former assistant claimed she was later fired from her job.

In a statement, the village told NBC Chicago that it conducted a thorough investigation into these allegations, led by an independent third-party company. The statement continued "...This is nothing more than a disgruntled village employee trying to make off with the taxpayers hard earned dollars."

House said trustees weren't aware of the aforementioned investigation. The board also asked for its own independent investigation regarding what occurred on the Las Vegas trip.

The meeting is expected to be continued on April 8.