Tens of thousands of Zoom outages reported, including in Chicago area, per Downdetector

Tens of thousands of outages on the video conferencing platform Zoom were reported Wednesday afternoon, according to Downdetector.

There were nearly 61,000 outages reported at 2:09 p.m. central time, with 46% of reported outages involving the platform's website.

Additionally, 38% of reported outages regarded the app, while 16% of outages reported issues with logins on Zoom.

The Downdetector outages map shows a concentration of outages in several major metropolitan areas, with a significant amount of reports originating near Chicago, Boston, New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle.

Zoom acknowledged the outages Wednesday afternoon on their social media platforms:

We are experiencing an outage that is impacting some users, but a restore is underway. — Zoom (@Zoom) April 16, 2025

There was no further information available.