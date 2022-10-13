Tenant Facing Murder Charges of Chicago Landlord Was in the Process of Being Evicted, CDP Says

The woman accused of killing her Chicago landlord and then packing the human remains into a freezer is scheduled to appear in bond court at 12 p.m. Thursday.

Sandra Kolalou, 36, is facing charges of first degree murder in the killing of her 69-year-old landlord, Frances Walker. Kolalou is also facing a felony charge of concealing a homicidal death, and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a 24-year-old truck driver, court documents say.

Officials released the identities of the suspect and the victim on Wednesday. According to police, Kolalou was a boarding house tenant of Walker's. At the time of the killing, Kolalou was in the process of being evicted, officials say.

Authorities say tenants have called police for previous instances involving Kolalou, but police declined to elaborate on further details.

Around 7 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 5900 block of North Washtenaw in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood for a wellbeing check, after another tenant reported that Walker hadn't been seen and wasn't responding to texts.

During that check, police said they found human remains in the freezer of the home, chief of detectives Brandan Deenihan said Tuesday.

“The suspect…lived in the residence,” chief of detectives Brendan Deenihan said. ‘The other tenants were afraid. The suspect had recently called a tow truck and carried a heavy bag out to the tow truck.”

Police say that tow truck transported the suspect, along with a large plastic bag to Foster Beach, where the suspect said her car was located. There, authorities said they found bloody rags inside of a garbage can.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner, the contents of the bag did not contain human remains.

“The tow truck driver actually gave us a location and explained the person he was transporting actually pulled a knife, so officers responded to that scene and placed the suspect into custody,” Deenihan said.

According to family and friends, Frances Walker was a beloved member of her church community. Walker was also a piano accompanist at the Evanston School of Ballet.