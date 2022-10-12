Tenant Faces Murder Charge After Remains Found in Freezer

A Chicago woman faces charges of first-degree murder and other counts after officers discovered human remains inside a freezer at a boarding house, police said Wednesday.

Sandra Kolalou, 36, also faces a felony charge of concealing a homicidal death in the death of Frances Walker and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a 24-year-old tow truck driver, Chicago police said. It wasn't clear how old Walker was.

Kolalou is due in bond court Thursday. It wasn't clear Wednesday if she has an attorney who might comment on her behalf.

Police said they found Walker's remains inside the freezer in the rooming house she owned Monday while they were checking on her welfare.

A resident of the boarding house who had filed a missing persons report on Walker told officers that Kolalou called a tow truck and carried a heavy bag out to the truck when it arrived. Kolalou then dumped the bag in a garbage can at a beach along the lakefront, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said Wednesday the contents of the bag were not human remains.

The tow truck driver told police that Kolalou had pulled a knife on him.

This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of Kolalou throughout.