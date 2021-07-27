Ten Chicago Library Locations to Open on Sundays For the First Time

Starting this week, ten Chicago public libraries will open on Sunday for the first time ever, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Twitter.

The branches opening this Sunday are Altgeld, Austin, Back of the Yards, Chinatown, Edgewater, Independence, Merlo, Mt. Greenwood, Richard M. Daley and South Shore.

“Learning never ends. That's why every Chicagoan will be able to visit any @chipublib branch on Sundays by the end of this year,” Lightfoot tweeted.

Learning never ends. That's why every Chicagoan will be able to visit any @chipublib branch on Sundays by the end of this year.



Find your nearest branch at https://t.co/ud1J4F1laW. pic.twitter.com/2f5zIAgxJi — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 25, 2021

By the end of the year, all 81 locations will have Sunday hours, according to the mayor.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

For more information, visit Chipublib.org.