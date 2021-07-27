Chicago Public Library

Ten Chicago Library Locations to Open on Sundays For the First Time

 By the end of the year, all 81 locations will have Sunday hours

chicago public library getty
Getty Images

Starting this week, ten Chicago public libraries will open on Sunday for the first time ever, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Twitter. 

The branches opening this Sunday are Altgeld, Austin, Back of the Yards, Chinatown, Edgewater, Independence, Merlo, Mt. Greenwood, Richard M. Daley and South Shore. 

“Learning never ends. That's why every Chicagoan will be able to visit any @chipublib branch on Sundays by the end of this year,” Lightfoot tweeted.

By the end of the year, all 81 locations will have Sunday hours, according to the mayor.

For more information, visit Chipublib.org.

