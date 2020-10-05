Temporary Drivers Services Facility Opens in Suburban Melrose Park

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White's office opened a temporary Drivers Services facility in suburban Melrose Park Monday to help alleviate customer volume at nearby facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

The facility, which is located at the Melrose Park Civic Center Complex, is available for REAL ID applicants and for seniors age 65 and older, as well as vehicle transactions, such as license plate stickers and disability placards.

As a result of the pandemic, White extended expiration dates of driver's licenses and ID cards to Feb. 1, 2021. Additionally, vehicle stickers' expiration dates were extended until Nov. 1, according to the news release.

Earlier this year, driver’s license renewals for Illinois drivers aged 75 and older were extended for a year to help senior citizens avoid trips to DMV offices. The new Real ID requirements, which had been set to go into effect later this year, were also pushed back for another year to give residents more time to get the updated license cards.

The Melrose Park facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, until at least Jan. 1, 2021.