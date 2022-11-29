Chicago Casino's Temporary Location Prompts Concerns Over Safety, Traffic

A presentation Tuesday night by the City of Chicago and the company chosen to operate Chicago's first casino, the Bally's Corporation, gave the most detailed look yet at plans for a temporary casino scheduled to be open next year in River North.

Public comment that followed was mixed, with residents mostly expressing skepticism and even scorn, citing concerns about safety and traffic in the area.

The first legal gambling operation to operate within city limits will be spread across three floors in the former Medinah Temple, at 600 N. Wabash, according to officials.

Bally's representatives answered questions about a range of topics but three topics dominated the conversation: safety, traffic and parking.

"Let our actions speak louder than words; hold us accountable," said Ameet Patel, a senior vice president at Bally's.

The night opened with a presentation showing the plans for the 110-year-old building, most recently used as a Bloomingdales Home store. Planners described 1,000 gaming positions, along with several restaurants and bars.

Safety dominated the public comment portion of the meeting, which went for over an hour. Bally's executives, joined on the stage by the police department's First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter, talked about a partnership between police and private security to keep the area safe.

"Despite everything your espousing today about your commitment to safety, I don't believe you," said one resident. "I don't think it will materialize the way that you're proposing."

Bally's hopes to open the temporary location by the middle of 2023. The company is seeking approval to keep the temporary location open for two years as it builds its permanent home at the former site of the Chicago Tribune's publishing plant.

Officials can seek to keep the temporary casino open for a third year, with a projected opening date of 2026 for the permanent facility.