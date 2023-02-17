Waukegan

Temporary Casino Opens in Waukegan Ahead of Permanent Facility Construction

Dan Lee, president and CEO of Full House Resorts, which operates the casino, calls it a piece of Las Vegas in the Midwest.

By Lexi Sutter and Matt Stefanski

A temporary casino officially opened for business in Waukegan Friday night after much anticipation.

While the community has plans for a permanent casino in the years ahead, they're rolling the dice on the new establishment appropriately called "The Temporary."

Located in the city's Fountain Square complex, the casino is a long-awaited, major asset, according to Visit Lake County President Maureen Riedy.

"There is nothing like it in Lake County, we’ve been trying to get one for a number of years so it’s really exciting it’s finally happening," she said.

"We’re bringing a touch of Las Vegas, it’s Las Vegas quality casino with 1000 slot machines, 50 table games, and three restaurants," Lee said.

Moments after the doors opened, the crowds began pouring in, excited for the slots, table games and much more.

"I’ve lived here my whole life, we can’t believe it’s come to fruition, we are so excited," said Michael Reed, a Waukegan resident who was among the first visitors inside.

A full-on entertainment complex, local officials say the casino offers a welcomed economic boost.

"I think when visitors come to Lake County they’ll see there is so much to do, they will stay a couple days so we’ll see a huge economic impact," Riedy said.

A permanent casino will be built adjacent to the temporary site. The $500 million project is slated to be finished in 2025.

