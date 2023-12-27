Temporary Bally's casino now open 24/7 in Chicago

Gamblers are now able to play slots around the clock at the temporary Bally's casino located inside the historic Medinah Temple building in Chicago's River North neighborhood.

The casino is set to open at 8 a.m. Wednesday and remain open for 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"Opening our doors 24/7 is clearly an important step as we continue to increase our visitation," Mark Wong, vice president and general manager of Bally’s Chicago Casino, said in a statement. “For November we were the second most visited casino in the state, and we saw our highest guest admissions to date. This is a progression towards attaining the goals we set out to achieve and gives us similar hours to other local casino properties.”

The temporary casino, which is expected to be replaced by a casino resort and hotel in River West in 2026, opened its doors in September.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The 34,000 square-foot site features nearly 800 slot machines and 56 table games, plus restaurants and bars.

To accommodate guests around the clock, the casino's Wabash Café will be open 24/7, offering quick-serve meals and breakfast options.

Construction on the $1.7 billion permanent casino at the former Chicago Tribune Publishing Center, located at Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street, is expected to begin in 2024. Bally’s was granted a license to operate a temporary casino at the Medinah Temple for three years, or until the permanent facility is completed.