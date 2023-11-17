Winter-like conditions to arrive next week, wind chill values poised to tumble into the teens

While Chicagoans encountered plenty of sunshine and 60-degree temperatures this week, that likely won't be the case much longer. It appears we'll get a taste of winter rather soon.

Temperatures are set to plunge ahead of Thanksgiving, with lows as cold as the high 20s expected on Wednesday.

But there is some good news - the unsettling temperatures won't set in right away.

We'll likely see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 50s throughout the weekend. While it'll feel cooler than recent weekends, it might be a good idea to spend some time outdoors, since things will likely only get cooler from here.

High temperatures in the mid 40s to low 50s will set in on Monday and Tuesday.

The next chance of rain will arrive Monday, with showers possible in both the afternoon and evening hours, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists. Showers could even potentially linger through Tuesday morning.

Cold conditions will begin to arrive Tuesday night, sending temperatures tumbling into the high 20s. Come Wednesday, skies will be mostly sunny, but it certainly won't be warm out.

Temperatures will hover in the mid 30s throughout the day before falling into the mid to high 20s in the evening. Wind chill values will be in the teens across the area, with some western suburbs seeing single-digit wind chills.

Then, after a number of dry days, the possibility of snow will arrive.

A system could bring a mix of snow and rain showers later in the day on Friday. Flurries could possibly linger through the morning hours on Saturday before dry conditions set in.