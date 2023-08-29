Telemundo Chicago named broadcasting partner for 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade

The Little Village 26th Street Area Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Telemundo Chicago, designating them as the exclusive broadcasting partner for the highly anticipated 2023 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade. This historic collaboration promises to make this year's parade even more remarkable by bringing it to a wider audience in Spanish.

Scheduled to commence at noon on Mexican Independence Day, Saturday, September 16, 2023, this year's celebration holds immense significance, as it coincides with the actual date of Mexican Independence Day and takes place on a Saturday for the first time ever. Under the theme "Tu Mexico, Tu Chicago," the parade promises to be a captivating journey through the diverse tapestry of Mexican identity and culture. Each Mexican state will be represented, showcasing the various traditions and cultural expressions that thrive not only in Little Village but throughout the city of Chicago and beyond.

Adding to the excitement and cultural richness of the parade, the Little Village Chamber of Commerce is proud to introduce Penelope Menchaca, host of Telemundo’s popular national morning news and entertainment program “Hoy Día”, as the Parade Marshal for the 2023 event. Menchaca, known for her charisma and contributions to both Mexican and international television, will grace the parade with her presence, symbolizing the unity of cultures in this vibrant celebration.

Jennifer Aguilar, Executive Director of the Little Village Chamber of Commerce, expressed her enthusiasm for this year's parade, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Telemundo Chicago, and having Penelope Menchaca as our Parade Marshal adds a special touch to this iconic event.”

“We are honored to partner with our friends at The Little Village 26th Street Area Chamber of Commerce on this very special joint venture,” said Carmen Vega, Director, Special Projects & Community Relations, NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “Telemundo Chicago prides itself on being the voice of Chicago’s Hispanic community and we look forward to delivering expanded, live coverage of the beloved ‘Mexican Independence Day Parade’ to our viewers on multiple platforms.”

Telemundo Chicago, along with the NBC Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel, will carry the parade live from 12:00-1:00 p.m. CT. (NOTE: The parade will continue to be carried live on the NBC Chicago News streaming channel until 1:30 p.m. For more information on how to view the NBC Chicago News streaming channel, please visit the following link: 24/7 Chicago News: Watch NBC 5 Right Here, Wherever You Are – NBC Chicago).

Telemundo Chicago’s Alfonso Gutiérrez, Anabel Monge, and Héctor Lozano will be the among the featured talent covering this year’s parade.

The parade will set off from the iconic Little Village Arch at the intersection of 26th Street and Albany Avenue, proceeding along 26th Street before concluding at Kostner Avenue. This grand event is one of the Midwest's largest parades, uniting over 400,000 participants, residents, and visitors along its two-and-a-half-mile business corridor. Attendees can expect a spectacular display of vibrantly colored floats, the melodious sounds of mariachi bands, and mesmerizing folkloric dances, attracting a diverse audience, including residents, elected officials, community leaders, local businesses, entertainers, artisans, and artists.