How to watch live coverage of ‘Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe 2023'

Whether you're going in person or want to watch virtually, Telemundo Chicago and NBC 5 Chicago are offering a way for viewers to experience the annual Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe in a new way this year.

The coverage will provide viewers with expanded local and international coverage of one of the most significant cultural and religious observances in the world.

Viewers can watch dedicated segments on Noticiero Telemundo Chicago and NBC 5 News and LIVE celebratory public gathering coverage from Des Plaines, Ill. and St. John, Ind., to experience the beauty and pageantry of this special annual observance like never before.

“The Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe is more than just personal pilgrimage for tens of thousands of devout Catholics, it also plays an important role in Mexican nationalism and identity,” Sally Ramirez, senior vice president of News for NBC Chicago/Telemundo Chicago said in a statement. “We are proud to present our viewers with expanded ‘Guadalupe’ content over the next few days surrounding this very special local and international celebration of faith and heritage pride.”

Here's how and when you can watch:

On Television

MONDAY, DECEMBER 11

“Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe 2023” – Live, local celebratory coverage (Noticiero Telemundo Chicago at 4pm, 4:30pm and 5pm) – Noticiero Telemundo Chicago will deliver live team coverage of this year’s “Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe” celebrations in Illinois and Indiana with on-site remote editions of its afternoon newscasts. Anchors Alfonso Gutiérrez and Anabel Monge, along with reporters Jorge DeSantiago and Iris Berríos, will be live at The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines, Ill., while Ivon Espitia will deliver live updates from The Shrine of Christ’s Passion (Our Lady of Guadalupe Plaza) in St. John, Ind.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 12

“Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe 2023” – Live, local celebratory coverage (Noticiero Telemundo Chicago at 4pm, 4:30pm and 5pm) – Noticiero Telemundo Chicago continues its live team coverage of this year’s “Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe” celebration on its grandest day of importance. Zully Ramírez and Hernán Fratto will anchor the news from Des Plaines with Jose Gonzalez providing on-site reports. Ivon Espitia will once again deliver live reports from St. John, Ind. NOTE: Additional “Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe” coverage will be featured on multiple morning/afternoon/evening editions of Noticiero Telemundo Chicago and NBC 5 News beginning on Wed, Dec. 6.

Streaming and Digital Viewing

MONDAY, DECEMBER 11

8:00 PM (LIVE – Opening Mass) Misa Solemne de Apertura (Plaza) (Bilingüe)

9:30 PM (LIVE – Fireworks after Mass) Fuegos artificiales después de Misa (Plaza)

11:00 PM (LIVE – Traditional birthday serenade) Mañanitas (Plaza) (Bilingüe)

12:00 AM (LIVE – Midnight Mass) Misa de Gallo

(NOTE: The 8 p.m. “Misa Solemne de Apertura” opening mass will live stream on the NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel; all content to live stream on TelemundoChicago.com, Telemundo Chicago “app” and the Telemundo Chicago “app” on Roku and Amazon Fire)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 12

7:00 AM (LIVE – Traditional birthday serenade) Mañanitas (Capilla de San José) (Bilingüe)

7:00 PM (LIVE – Closing Mass) Misa Solemne de Clausura (Capilla de San José) (Bilingüe)

(NOTE: All content to live stream on TelemundoChicago.com, Telemundo Chicago “app” and the Telemundo Chicago “app” on Roku and Amazon Fire)