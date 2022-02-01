Teens Struck by Car After It Crashes into Building and Flees the Scene in Belmont Cragin

Two teenagers were struck by a car after it crashed into a building and hit two parked cars Monday afternoon in Belmont Cragin.

The white SUV was traveling west in the 5200 block of West Fullerton Avenue when the driver lost control and crashed into the building about 4:25 p.m., Chicago police said.

The driver then hit two parked cars and struck a boy and girl, both 16, who were standing on the sidewalk, police said. The car fled the scene.

The boy suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was stabilized. The girl injured her arm and was transported in good condition to Loyola University Medical Center.

No one was in custody.