Teens Sought in Deadly Chicago Attack; Man Beat With Baseball Bat and Set on Fire

More than two months after his death, Chicago police still haven't found those who viciously attacked a 74-year-old man with a baseball bat on the city's Far Southeast Side.

Police said the victim, Earl Miller, was beaten with a baseball bat and set on fire by a group of teens in September.

Miller's niece told NBC 5 that after two months with no leads, she just wants justice for her uncle.

“No one deserves to die like that especially at 74-years old,” said Braxton Usher, victim’s niece.

Usher is still coping with the death of her close uncle.

“He didn’t bother anybody. He didn’t talk to people,” she said. “If you needed something he would give it to you so to know that someone did him so viciously just broke my heart all over again.

Miller was walking on 103rd Street near Yale Avenue when he was attacked in September.

“I won't rest until they're found and I will do whatever I have to do and that's what I’ve been doing,” she said.

A source told NBC 5 News that investigators believe he was randomly attacked by a group of up to five teens with a baseball bat.

He was left battered on the sidewalk. A short time later the group came back and set his body on fire. Officers found his body in the gangway of a vacant home.

“I don’t know if it was a game to them or what it was,” she said. “Justice definitely needs to be served.”

This week, Chicago police released new surveillance video showing two suspects.

“We just need everybody's help to identify the two that went into the gas station,” Usher said.

The first suspect was seen walking into the gas station about a block away from the crime scene with a multi-colored backpack. The second suspect was seen walking outside in the parking lot of the gas station.

“I really hope that they get caught because for you to sit here and do another human being that way and plan that out to go to the gas station to get the gas, to beat someone first and then set them on fire and put a cardboard on top of his body so he would be burned real bad to the point where we couldn’t identify him,” the victim's niece said.

Usher just hopes someone in the community will recognize the individuals and turn them in.

“They knew what they were doing it's not going to stop with my uncle,” she said. “Someone else is going to be the next victim, and I don't want that to happen because that type of pain is a pain no one can come back from.”

A source told NBC 5 News there have been several incidents in that same area involving a group of teens. Investigators are trying to figure out if the same group may be connected to Miller’s death.

If you have recognize the suspects or have any information that could help police you’re asked to call Area 2 detectives at (312) 747- 8271 or you can submit an anonymous tip at CPDTip.com