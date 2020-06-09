Teens Say Man With Bat Allegedly Threatened Them After Naperville Protest

Two Oswego teens say they were racially profiled by a man wielding a baseball bat in suburban Naperville following protests in the community earlier this month.

The teens say they were leaving the protest on June 1 at approximately 10 p.m. when they say a man with a bat began yelling at them.

“We were just walking and trying to get to my car so we could get home safely,” one of the teens, who asked not to be identified, said. “None of us knew our way around that neighborhood. None of us lived in Naperville, so we weren’t familiar with where we were.”

The video shows the man screaming at the teens.

“I don’t want my town (bleeped) up!” the man yells.

The teens say the man appeared to threaten them with the bat.

“As we were walking to pass him, he lifts his bat up like he’s in an action movie or something,” one of the teens said. “Like when we first saw him it was on his shoulder and he was tapping it. As we got closer he started lifting it up and waving it around in the air.”

The teens say that no one in the group talked to the man, but that he began threatening them anyway.

“He started saying ‘what are you doing here?’ Don’t (bleep) my town up!,’” one of the girls recounted.

The mother of the teens is calling for a full investigation into the incident.

“I’m angry. I’m disappointed. I’m hurt,” she said. “I feel like I wasn’t there in that moment to protect my girls.”

The faces in the video NBC 5 has obtained are blurred because no criminal charges have been filed. Naperville police confirmed that they are investigating the incident.